Under 21 eliminated from Europe, goodbye Games: Italian football out of two World Cups and 4 Olympics in a row. Two decades without talent

Two World Cups e four Olympics miss in a row: the black hole into which the Italian football it is over time that the blue fades and fades more and more. Two decades away from the main international events at senior and youth level, interspersed with a title (2021) and a finale (2012) which, however, represent the exception and not the rule. Two decades no talent. Two decades of nothing. The last blow to the movement is the elimination of theUnder 21 at the European Championships in Romania e Georgiaafter the 0-1 defeat against Norway, in a match in which a draw would have been enough. No tournament stages, especially no passes for the Olympic Games from which we even miss from Beijing 2008. Yet this time the president’s FederCalcio Gravinaalso solicited by the Coni fed up with not being able to count on the ball for the medal table, he had tried to do things right, making available to the Under team even the best out-of-quota players already employed by Mancini, such as Tone them a Gnonto. Even that wasn’t enough.

In the defeat there are several contributing factors: a good dose of bad luck in the opening match against the France conditioned by clamor errors refereesthe responsibilities of the ct Nicolato who failed to give the team an identity and did not convince in the choices, neither in the changes during the matches nor upstream in the call-ups, without forgetting the “betrayal” of Kean which was to be the spearhead of the attack and he snubbed it competition. But the real explanation of the blue flop lies in the continuous, bleak lack Of talent: Italy is a football movement that hasn’t produced goals and players for years fantasia and once again it presented itself at the European Championship with a non-existent attack department. Pilgrims, Colombo, ClerksGnonto himself: all people sipping attendance with difficulty in A league. Without even attempting to compare it with France, even the modest ones Swiss e Norway they seemed to us superior in terms of talent. At the decisive moment of the match, the Scandinavians threw in Antonio Nusa2005 already in force at Used (not to mention the failure to convene of Haaland). We simply didn’t have anyone to make a difference. And we go home with our heads down, one more time.

It could be said that the premature elimination ofUnder 21 is the umpteenth manifestation of the crisis in our football, but perhaps in reality the data should be interpreted in the opposite way: the failure of the national youth team is the cause, and not the consequenceof the deep blue. Just look at the past and consult the roll of honor: once upon a time the Under 21 European Championships really were our home garden. Four victories and a semi-final between 1990 and 2002: those were the teams of the various players TottiInzaghi, VieriGattuso, In thisCannavaro, Buffon, Toldo, just to mention a few names, the champions who then formed the backbone of a great national team that went as far as the world title for years. Less astonishing but still discreet results continued until the final lost in 2013 (the team of ImmobileInsigne and Verrattiwhose merit, however, is almost all of the work of Zeman a breaking latest news and not of our movement). Then the black hole: just one semifinal in the last five editions, only disappointments. In this team, as in the previous ones, we had no particular talents, almost none to wait for. And in fact, no one has succeeded in reviving the fortunes of the senior national team, which failed to qualify twice for the World Cupand not just by chance or bad luck.

In short, the crisis of today’s Azzurri must be sought in that of yesterday’s Azzurrini. Our system does not produce young people and the few it has there scatters. It is as if we had skipped at least two generations, the whole period of the 1990s, the year of birth of Mario Balotelli, the last true champion (failed) of our football. Some flash of talent was then glimpsed in Zaniolo e Church, really too little to resist the tantrums of injuries and character. And if this reasoning is valid, it means that unfortunately the future is still bleak: even in this Under that has failed so miserably there are no signs of rebirth, no one to bet on immediately for the senior national team. Here, if anything, a thread of hope comes from the youngest of theUnder 20: the world final itself is worth little, at such a youth level the results leave the time they find, but in that team there are at least three offensive talents (At the bottom, Baldanzi and let’s go ahead Casadei) who had not seen each other in Italy for some time. A glimmer at the end of the tunnel, which is still likely to be very long.

