Under 21 European Championship, today’s results: Spain and Israel in the semifinals

The quarter-finals of the U21 European Championship are underway: Spain forced into extra time to beat Switzerland 2-1, who qualified from the group of Italy. Miranda decides, now Rojita awaits the winner of France-Ukraine. Historic semifinal for Israel, who beat Georgia 4-3 after penalties: never beyond the first round in the two previous participations, the Luzon team will face one between England and Portugal

SPAIN-SWITZERLAND 2-1 aet

68′ S. Gomez (SP), 91′ Amdouni (SV), 103′ Miranda (SP)



SPAIN (4-2-3-1): You have; V. Gomez (100′ Vega), Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Blanco (100′ Martinez), Baena (78′ Bernabé); Rodri (87′ Barrenetxea), Sancet (78′ Oroz), S. Gomez (119′ Gila); Ruiz. CT Denia

SWITZERLAND (4-2-3-1): Saipi; Blum (104′ Omeragic), Stergiou, Amenda, Vouilloz; Jashari (73′ Bars), Rieder (58′ Sohm); Males (73′ Stojilkovic), Emery (85′ Di Giusto), Ndoye (85′ Von Moos); Amdouni. CT frame

Ammonite yourself: Imeri (SV), V. Gomez (SP), Bares (SV), Martinez (SP), Amenda (SV), Amdouni (SV), Bernabé (SP)

Mission accomplished for Spainwinner of group B, who narrowly beats la Swiss qualified right in the group of Italy. For Rojita, five times U21 European champion like the Azzurrini, there will be the winner of France-Ukraine in the semifinals. Balance in the first half, where the first attempts are those of Baena and Imeri. Bad in the 39th minute Sergio Gomez, who wastes in front of Saipi after an opponent blunder. Manchester City’s talent made amends in the second half, swapping with Abel Ruiz and shooting the lead from the edge. Little luck for Amdouni, Sergio Gomez tries again on a free kick rejected by Saipi. When the speech seems closed, think about it Amdouni, who takes advantage of Von Moos’ assist in the 91st minute and takes the match to extra time. Good ideas from the parmesan Bernabé, but Victor Gomez and Ruiz do not take advantage of them. Who is not wrong is Miranda, who kicks the winning left foot with a deflection by Blum. Veiga misses the knockout blow, but that’s enough for Spain.

GEORGIA-ISRAEL 3-4 dcr

PENALTY SEQUENCE: Azarov (G) gol, G. Cohen (I) gol, Davitashvili (G) gol, Gandelman (I) gol, Gagua (G) parato, Khalaili (I) gol, Moistsrapishvili (G), gol, Gloukh (I) , Khvadagiani (G) palo

GEORGIA (4-4-2): Mamardashvili; Azarov, Sazonov, Kalandadze, Gelashvili (46′ Khvadagiani); Tsitaishvili (70′ Moistsrapishvili), Mekvabishvili, Gagnidze (97′ Guliashvili), Gocholeishvili; Davitashvili, Gagua. CT Svanadze

ISRAEL (3-5-2): Peretz; Lemkin, Gandelman, G. Cohen; Jaber (106′ Khalaili), Azoulay (80′ Blue), Karzev (51′ Hofmeister), Gloukh, Hagag (91′ Morgan); Turgeman (112′ Abu Rumi), Gorno (63′ Layous). CT Luzon

Ammonite yourself: Karzev (I), Tsitaishvili (G), Peretz (I), Turgeman (I), Hofmeister (I), Abu Rumi (I)

Historic semifinal for Israel who, after 0-0 in regular time and overtime, beat the other revelation on penalties Georgia. Never beyond the first round in the previous two participations, the Luzon team also sees qualification for the olympic tournament where Georgia cannot yet be officially excluded: if England and France reach the semi-final, Svanadze’s boys could be rescued. Turgeman and Gloukh were dangerous at the start, chances not exploited by Israel like at the start of the second half with Gandelman: a shot deflected off the post by Mamardashvili. Georgia replies before 90′ ​​with Gagua, who kicks badly from a good position served by Davitashvili. The extra time anticipates the shots from the spot, where the Georgian mistakes of Gagua and Khvadagiani weigh.

