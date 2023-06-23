Under 21 European Championships, France-Italy a lesson to the critics of the Var: he recalled what football is like without it

And ghost goal in injury time, the decisive goal contested for a dubious contrast in the middle of the field, one or maybe even two penalties clamorous not booed by the referee: lo unseemly show Of France-Italy. that is of theEuropean Under 21. Simply put, del football without Var.

Can you ever play such an important competition in 2023, which puts up for grabs a continental title albeit juvenile and the qualification for the Olympics, without the aid of technology? It is the question, the accusation, that in these hours everyone is addressing Uefa Of Ceferin. Evidently yes, if the tournament is played in Romania e Georgiaeight stadiums, not all necessarily equipped with Var. Actually for the episode more controversial (headshot of Bellanova upon expiry he had extensively crossed the line), let’s not even talk about Var but about Goal Line Technologyan approved tool a ten years ago and introduced at full capacity since 2014. Almost a step back to Middle Ages footballIn short.

Read Also

“No Milan and has rejected Saudi Arabia”, says Lukaku’s lawyer: “Now it’s up to Inter”

Everyone indignantespecially in Italy, especially because the blues. Net of the drift that sees conspiracies everywhere and our football damaged in Europe for who knows what reasons, it remains one conditional match and blatant errors which fortunately we are no longer used to. And as a result, one fool for UEFA. We all agree on the fact that nowadays it is unacceptable to witness such a show at an international level. With a distinction, however: if in 2023 no one wants to play football anymore without varthis doesn’t mean that you can’t play football without Var. To give an example close to us, there wasn’t even in playoff Of C series, where all sorts of things happened. And from a football point of view Romania and above all Georgia are not at too high a level. It cannot be expected that a Batumi o Kutaisi stadiums are equipped with advanced technologies that have a maintenance cost high, still not supported by the respective leagues.

Read Also

Contested by Inter and Milan, Davide Frattesi freezes the fans: “I chose the team”

Of course, one may think that UEFA should impose certain rules minimum standards (it already does: simply for the youth category the Var is not one of them), and that the stakes should be more stringent for international tournaments. But to do so would be to say that certain competitions can be played only in EnglandFrance, Germaniai rich countries In short. Instead it is right to bring football everywhere. A mission that, with all their limitations, UEFA and FIFA have always set themselves. And if you try youth competitions, then when. Well, maybe the Under 21 European Championship is too important and deserved an attention differentbut it’s all a matter of how high you set the bar. Here opinions are divided, everyone can think in his own way.

What is certain is that yesterday’s match and this Under-21 European Championship impart a lesson to the reactionaries of the balloon, to the obscurantisti of the Var. To all those who in recent years, not always disinterested, at the first mistake against their favor have torn their eyes to the cry of “if it is used like this, then better without”. Here’s how it is without. Let’s remember that to the next episode.

Twitter: @lVendemiale

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

