After qualifying last June for the final phase of the European category, the Under 21 National Team inaugurates the new season by facing England and Japan in a friendly match. The “Adriatico-Giovanni Cornacchia” stadium in breaking latest news will host the match against the English on Thursday 22 September, while the match against the Japanese will be played on Monday 26 September at the “Teofilo Patini” in Castel di Sangro.

New faces

—

Coach Paolo Nicolato has called up 28 players, who will gather on Sunday evening in Castel di Sangro. In 5 are the first call in the Under 21: the goalkeeper Elia Caprile (Bari), the defenders Giorgio Cittadini (Modena), Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta) and Alessandro Circati (Parma) and the forward Luca Moro (Frosinone). Undefeated in the matches played in breaking latest news (four wins and one draw) and Castel di Sangro (five wins and one draw), the Under 21s have a slight advantage in the comparisons with England: eight wins, seven draws and six defeats . The only precedent against Japan dates back to August 15, 2004 when, in the football tournament of the Olympic Games, closed by Italy in 3rd place, the Azzurrini won 3-2 thanks to a brace from Alberto Gilardino and a goal. by Daniele De Rossi.