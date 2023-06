The Belgium of AC Milan players Vranckx and De Ketelaere gets a comeback from the hosts of Georgia: 2-2 the final score with a wasted chance by the former Bruges to close the match. Even in the other group match between Portugal and the Netherlands: everything will be decided on matchday three. Instead, everything has already been established in group B, with Spain and Ukraine celebrating access to the quarterfinals by beating Croatia and the other hosts, Romania

