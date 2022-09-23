The race

—

In the Under 23s, Fedorov beat the Czech Vacek, of Trek-Segafredo, this year already winner of a World Tour race (stage at the UAE Tour), in a sprint to two after 170 km, with the Norwegian Soren Waerenskjold, gold in the time trial, 3rd at three seconds and the first of ours – Nicolò Buratti – 23rd at 58 ”. So the juniors (136 km): the German Emil Herzog beat the Portuguese Antonio Morgado in a two sprint, at 55 ”the Belgian Vlad Van Mechelen won the bronze. Best Italian Matteo Scalco, 14th at 2’22 ”. The World Cup program includes two women’s online tests on Saturday, jr and elite (in the latter we defend Elisa Balsamo’s 2021 title) while Sunday, from 2.15 am in Italy, will be the queen of professionals.