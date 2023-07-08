Under Armor Signs Chinese Women’s Basketball Star Wang Fuqu in Official Announcement

Under Armor Signs Rising Women’s Basketball Star Wang Fuqu

July 8, [City Name] – Under Armor, the renowned sports brand, made an official announcement today declaring the signing of a contract with promising Chinese women’s basketball player, Wang Fuqu.

In a live broadcast, Under Armor revealed the news, demonstrating their excitement to have Wang Fuqu join their family. The brand’s official Weibo account posted, “Her determination is fueled by family, love, and faith. She turns her talent into strength, never failing to embrace each step of her growth. We warmly welcome women’s basketball rookie @DoubleHe_王芖蕖 to officially become a part of the UA family. Let’s strive together for our future dreams!”

Wang Fuqu, an athletic talent born on August 21, 2004, is a recipient of the 2019 Tsai Chongxin Basketball Scholarship. She previously studied at Sierra Canyon High School, where she had the opportunity to become classmates with Brownie, the eldest son of Lakers star LeBron James. In an exciting development, the Northwestern University of the NCAA Division I also recently announced that they have officially signed a contract with Wang Fuqu.

Under Armor’s decision to sign Wang Fuqu further exemplifies their commitment to promote and support talented individuals in women’s sports. With their strategic move, Under Armor aims to encourage the growth and success of Wang Fuqu in her basketball journey.

