Home » Under Patanè defender stays with Ragusa
Sports

Under Patanè defender stays with Ragusa

by admin
Under Patanè defender stays with Ragusa

Back to shore up the defense of Ragusa an under player already seen at work in blue and who impressed well with his tonnage as well as his impeccable movements.

We’re talking about defender Carmelo Patanè, born in 2004, 187 centimeters tall, originally from Catania, who had become well involved in the mechanisms of the Hyblean rearguard during last season, and who then had to loosen his grip due to an injury. “I am very happy to have stayed in Ragusa – underlines Patanè – I felt good here and having the possibility of continuing in this same context is very stimulating for me. I thank the club and the technical staff for their trust and I can’t wait to start this new season to be able to fully demonstrate my worth, which I didn’t get to do due to the physical problem that held me back. Ragusa is a beautiful square, I already know that, and I hope that the fans can be close to us to a greater extent than what happened last season. Of course, a lot will depend on us and on the results we will be able to achieve. But I think we are starting in the best way and this can only help us. In short, happy to have stayed here”.

Meanwhile, Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949 kicks off the pre-season gathering ahead of the 2023-2024 season which, for the blue colors, promises to be very stimulating. The coaching staff, headed by coach Giovanni Ignoffo, and the company executives will meet on Monday 24 July at 5pm at the rugby stadium in via Forlanini to plan and start athletic training in view of a championship that promises to be quite demanding. The club takes this opportunity to wish good luck to all the players, new and reconfirmed, who will make up the blue squad.

See also  Beers, tunnels and follies: the reckless life of O'Neill

Previous articleThe days at sea of ​​the Blind Union

You may also like

Teplice – Plzeň 1:0, Teplice started the top...

Gillette takes the field together with the FIGC...

Gall second on penultimate stage

Why you should use long running socks (like...

Lewis Hamilton Sets Fastest Lap in Final Practice...

Title: Adjustments in Chinese Women’s Volleyball Lineup for...

Brindisi formalizes the signing of Jeremy Senglin

Czech defender Klok returns to the KHL

Inter, the players who have worn the number...

Formula 1: Standing in qualifying for the Hungarian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy