Under Patanè defender stays with Ragusa

Back to shore up the defense of Ragusa an under player already seen at work in blue and who impressed well with his tonnage as well as his impeccable movements.

We’re talking about defender Carmelo Patanè, born in 2004, 187 centimeters tall, originally from Catania, who had become well involved in the mechanisms of the Hyblean rearguard during last season, and who then had to loosen his grip due to an injury. “I am very happy to have stayed in Ragusa – underlines Patanè – I felt good here and having the possibility of continuing in this same context is very stimulating for me. I thank the club and the technical staff for their trust and I can’t wait to start this new season to be able to fully demonstrate my worth, which I didn’t get to do due to the physical problem that held me back. Ragusa is a beautiful square, I already know that, and I hope that the fans can be close to us to a greater extent than what happened last season. Of course, a lot will depend on us and on the results we will be able to achieve. But I think we are starting in the best way and this can only help us. In short, happy to have stayed here”.

Meanwhile, Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949 kicks off the pre-season gathering ahead of the 2023-2024 season which, for the blue colors, promises to be very stimulating. The coaching staff, headed by coach Giovanni Ignoffo, and the company executives will meet on Monday 24 July at 5pm at the rugby stadium in via Forlanini to plan and start athletic training in view of a championship that promises to be quite demanding. The club takes this opportunity to wish good luck to all the players, new and reconfirmed, who will make up the blue squad.

