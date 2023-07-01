Under the wings of the hockey icon. I slept on a water bed with him, everyone greeted him, recalls Čech

He won the domestic and German leagues, he also has a bronze medal from the hockey World Cup and the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville. Former hockey forward and current coach Patrik Augusta also tasted the atmosphere of the famous NHL in the past. “It was an amazing time in my career. At the age of 20, I left the Czech Republic after the World Cup, the Olympics and the title with Dukla Jihlava,” recalls now fifty-three-year-old Augusta, a guest of the hockey program Příklep, who also recalls several funny stories from the period when he started overseas.

