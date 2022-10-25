Home Sports Undercover?Teammates of Tianjin team were stunned when they made a clearance and turned into a burst shot (GIF)_Wuhan_Wang Jianan_Former Wang
Undercover?Teammates of Tianjin team were stunned when they made a clearance and turned into a burst shot (GIF)

Undercover?Teammates of Tianjin team were stunned when they made a clearance and turned into a burst shot (GIF)

Original title: Undercover? Teammates of Tianjin team were stunned when they made a clearance and turned into a burst shot (GIF)

On October 24th, Beijing time, in the 19th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus battle was launched between Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Wuhan Yangtze River. Then Su Yuanjie made another victory. Before the end of the game, Wang Jianan made an own goal. In the end, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers defeated Wuhan Yangtze River 3-1.

At the end of the second half of the game, the Wuhan Yangtze River players were saved after hitting the goal. When Jinmen Tigers defender Wang Jianan was following up to make a clearance, he accidentally turned his action into a burst shot, made an own goal, and sat on the bench. Teammate Qiu Tianyi was also stunned and couldn’t believe it.

Regarding this incredible Oolong, Tianjin team and team reporter Gu Ying also commented, especially on the rumors of buying the ball: “There are too many private chats, I still write a few words about ‘buy’, my personal thoughts, Post it.

1. We all know that the overall level of the Chinese Super League has fallen sharply. In this case, whoever pays to support the big ball will also need courage. They must believe in the offensive power of the two teams, or look down on the defense of the two teams. .

2. As a full-back player who has just spent a long period of injury and has not regained stable playing time, he makes such a low-level mistake, saying that Wang Jianan is too nervous, in a bad state, and his brain is short-circuited. Now, and when he was on the bench, he single-handedly played out the result of the purchase.

