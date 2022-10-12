We can honestly say that football is the most popular sport in the world. You can see that by how many people love the sport and how passionately they love it. Also, it is one of the most aesthetically pleasing sports to watch. The beautiful green grass, the straight lines made by the football pitch line marking devices, and the wonderful game played by the players. Remember to have an eye out for those wonderful pitches. Football pitch marking is a skill that no human can obtain compared to a line marking robot. Next month we will be blessed by the glorious feast called the World Cup. Sure, the main favorites to win the title are Brazil, France, and England. But, what about the underdogs? Today, we are going to discuss some of the national teams that are lurking in the shadows and waiting for their chance to win the title.

Uruguay

It is safe to say that many people do not consider Uruguay to be one of the top favorites for the title in Qatar. That may be true, but they are definitely underdogs with a good chance of making a good result at this World Cup. Just take a look at their players. They have one of the best strikers in the world, Darwin Nunez who plays for Liverpool. There are also many experienced players who know how to play and win important games. Yes, we are talking about Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. There is also Federico Valverde who is one of the best players in Real Madrid. Uruguay has youth and experience in their team. That is what makes them dangerous.

USA

When people discuss sports in the United States, they usually do not talk about soccer. But, they invested in this sport lately and it shows. There are many talented US players who are playing for some of the best European football clubs. Take Christian Pulisic, for example. He plays for Chelsea and he won the Champions League two seasons ago with this club. With names like Giovanni Reyna, Sergino Dest, and Zack Steffen, they can surprise anyone at this competition. One of the best things when it comes to this national team is the ambient. The players like each other, they are willing to die for each other on the pitch, and this is what makes them good. There are not many teams who would want to play against them at World Cup.

Serbia

The best football is played in Europe. There is no question about that. Back in the day, Serbia was not considered one of the underdogs who could win the World Cup. But, today, this country has some of the best players in the best European clubs. Take Vlahović, Mitrović, and Tadić, for example. With players like that, it is safe to say that Serbia has one of the best attacks at this World Cup. With a fantastic coach, they could surprise the favorites and win this competition. What a story that would be.

This World Cup will be different than the ones we saw before. Who knows, maybe that means that we will see a champion we did not see in the past.