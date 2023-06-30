Understand everything about the Tour de France and its vocabulary: giclette, potato hunter, gruppetto…

The Italian Marco Pantani, winner of the 1998 Tour, was a fan of high gears and “all to the right”. PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP

From Saturday July 1 to Sunday July 23, 176 riders cover the 3,404 km of the major cycling race of the year: the Tour de France. A three-week race – and 21 stages – which does not really (or rather no longer) circumnavigate France, but which focuses on the mountain ranges.

To win the Tour de France, you don’t have to be the one who rides the fastest all the time. It’s all about teamwork. It seems paradoxical in an individual sport, but during most of the stages, the riders stay together to save themselves: in fact, studies show that you gain a lot of energy by placing yourself behind one or more peloton comrades or escape.

To understand the jargon used in the peloton or by the commentators, we offer you a generator of specific expressions.

This application presents random expressions or words of cycling like little groupcraving or dancer.

Alexandre Pedro and Pierre Breteau

