ROME. “Hello Sinisa one of us”, the banner outside the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri is the farewell message to Mihajlovic. The funeral will be held at 11.30. Outside the Roman church, over two thousand fans have already abandoned themselves to a long and moved applause as the coffin arrived. Shortly after, Bologna Calcio, his last team as coach, also arrived at the basilica, led by the new coach Thiago Motta and all the management.

Live coverage of the funeral from 11.30

Rome, goodbye to Sinisa Mihajlovic: live broadcast

Already yesterday some of Mihajlovic’s former footballers such as Soriano and Arnautovic had gone to the open funeral home in the Capitol.

The Lazio delegation arrived in the Church of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome with the sporting director Igli Tare, the coach Maurizuo Sarri and all the management staff. Also entering the church for the funeral of Sinisa Mihajlovic was the eagle Olimpia, symbol of the club, which was then let out a few minutes later. Also in the church were the Spal coach and former Roma footballer, Daniele De Rossi, and the singer Gianni Morandi, a great fan of Bologna. Among others, the former Lazio goalkeeper Luca Marchegiani and the coach Serse Cosmi entered the basilica.

Mihajlovic funeral home, the homage of the fans: they leave scarves and T-shirts on the coffin of "his" teams

* Updating