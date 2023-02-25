“Coco Gauff was beating her head and Iga Świątek was looking at her secret notes – that’s the difference between the best tennis player in the world and the USA’s greatest hope for the new Serenê Williams. In the sixth match between the Polish woman and the American we saw Iga’s sixth victory. 6:2 in the semi-final of the tournament in Dubai” – this is how Lukasz Jachimiak described the semi-final meeting.

Szymon Marciniak and the company supported Iga Świątek. Surprise. “But it was fun”

During Friday’s clash in the stands, the best tennis player in the world was supported by… the best Polish football referees. Szymon Marciniak, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, Tomasz Listkiewicz and Paweł Sokolnicki appeared at the court in Dubai. Polish umpires will lead the match for the UAE Super Cup on Saturday.

She has already lost to Iga Świątek six times and may be her biggest rival. Phenomenon

“What fun it was to watch Iga ¦wiątek’s match up close, who was fighting the opponent and the infection at the same time. Thank you and good luck in the final!” – Listkiewicz wrote on Twitter and posted a photo from the stands.

It is already known that the judges will not appear in the stands on Saturday during the final of the Polish woman with Barbora Krejcikova (30th WTA). At the same time as the Iga Świątek match, the aforementioned Super Cup match with the participation of Polish umpires will be played.

Iga Świątek will appear on the court on Saturday, February 25, around 16:00 Polish time. Canal+ Sport will broadcast the match. On the Internet, this clash will be available on the Canal+ Online platform and application. We invite you to follow the live text coverage at Sport.pl and in the Sport.pl LIVE mobile application.