Unexpected support for the Czechs on their way to a medal. Their colleague turned into a mascot!

Krakow (from our correspondent) – “We really wanted a medal, luckily it’s at least silver,” Nymburský breathed a sigh of relief. Přívratský won his third medal in Wrocław after bronze in air rifle and silver in small rifle. “But I didn’t do well in the final today, I had a bad position,” reproached Přívratský, who shot the final standing.

In addition to the silver, the Czechs could enjoy the qualification record of the European Games, which, given the end of this discipline, will probably remain forever.

In the final hall, they were supported by their colleague Lucie Brázdová, which would not be unusual, but this time she looked somewhat different… She put on the costume of Sandra the salamander, the mascot of the European Games.

“She wanted to encourage us, so she promised and she couldn’t back down,” recounted Přívratský, and Brázdová confirmed his words on the Instagram of the Czech Olympic team.

“I wanted to support the boys, so I told them that when they were fighting for a medal, I would be the mascot because I hoped they wouldn’t let me do it,” smiled the twenty-seven-year-old shooter. But the often strict organizers surprisingly did not object to her proposal. “They were rather happy that someone else would wear it,” Brázdová explained.

And so when she started, she slapped the Czech shooters, swayed to the rhythm, jeered the spectators and supported both teams like a proper mascot. “I incorporated light dance elements from my older brother. It was harder than I thought, even watching the results in that mask was challenging, surprisingly,” smiled Brázdová.