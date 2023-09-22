Unexpectedly. After the scandalous race, the superstar will surprise the fans and decorate Tomíček’s memorial

It’s a surprise that will probably take the breath away of all fans. Indeed, the biggest star of today’s speedway will arrive. Literally in the explosive moments of his career, a three-time world champion will come to Prague’s Markéta.

But the question is whether he will perform amazing stunts on the motorcycle. Let yourself be surprised. His program will be rather unusual. He will mainly present his speedway championship Orlen Speedway Academy for young drivers.

🇵🇱 Poland’s best current track racer Bartosz Zmarzlik on Monday at Markéta! Come get an autograph from the three-time world champion, take a picture or just say hello! 🎉🥇 Posted by AK Marketa – speedway on Friday, September 22, 2023

And another surprise. “Even a Czech rider gets an invitation to it. The chosen one is the talented Adam Bednář. Great chances are opening up to bring the Czech flat track to the highest level,” says the chairman of the organizing club, Petr Ondrašík.

The academy’s spectacular project will be presented at Tomíček’s memorial, which is again to be the highlight of the second part of the season at Markéta.

Zmarzlik can tune in to the key moments of the year here. Even without active involvement in the race, you can expect it to be a show. He will show up in Prague in the week in which a key fight for the title awaits him in Toruń.

In the last race of this year’s series, he will defend his lead over second-placed Swede Fredrik Lindgren, which shrunk to six points in the Danish Vojens. All this after, according to many, he was scandalously disqualified due to the wrong overalls. If that didn’t happen, he could probably be celebrating the certainty of the title.

The Polish media and not only them are now living with a plot that adds variety to the end of the season. And the Czech audience can be drawn into it to some extent…

Will the Pole finally win his fourth title in his career? He will indulge in a warm-up – as far as media interest is concerned – on Monday in Prague.

Zmarzlik will at least take part in an autograph session and an accompanying program before the race at Markéta.

Riders will also have a children’s escort when they start. Before the final race, fans will be treated to an auction for the autographed vest of the race winner. “It will be a step into the unknown, because before the final race, the audience obviously does not know who will become the winner. The auction will last a few minutes and it’s mainly about the show, we don’t expect dizzying amounts,” adds Ondrašík.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

