Unexpectedly. Stormtrooper Pedersen kicked himself out of the national team. Probably forever

Given the ambitions and confidence of the three-time world champion, this is a surprise. Just a shock.

Even at the age of 46, he managed to fight hard for points in league and other competitions in 2023. He also took a ride at the team WC. He is clearly still one of the best speedway riders in the world and definitely the most popular speedway driver in Denmark. Therefore, it is unexpected that there was no place for him in the national team of this country for the 2024 season. The coach – Nicki Pedersen, decided to remove him!

What happened? He simply decided that he did not deserve a place on the team and removed himself from it. “There are riders in the squad who can currently achieve the best results. They are a priority and we expect the most from them,” Pedersen commented on the situation in an interview with the jv.dk portal.

The VA team has only four drivers: Leon Madsen, Mikkel Michelsen, Anders Thomsen and Rasmus Jensen.

While Pedersen will only be able to rely on the A team when choosing three representatives at the Speedway of Nations (the top team competition of the year), it is certain that in the case of other international races he will have to choose from other names from a wider squad.

And there could still be at least a theoretical chance that he would reach out on his own, especially when one of the European competitions will take place in the spring on the track in Grudziądzi, Poland, where he knows it very well. In the last season in the colors of the local club, he drove great.

“The door is open to all,” said the trainer and rider, who was and still is a rioter and a brawler on the track.

He is also well known on Czech ovals. It can be expected that, as the coach of the Danish team, he will not be absent at the top individual event in the Czech Republic – on June 1 at the GP in Prague at Markéta, where he will also fulfill the role of a guest or ambassador in 2023.

It is expected that the Danes can be in the GP in the role of pursuers of the sovereign Bartosz Zmarzlik from Poland.

The GP series in the coming year will also have an extraordinary charge for Czech fans. Jan Kvěch will always appear in it. Unless something extraordinary happens, the second Czech representative will go as a wild card in the race in Prague, which has not happened in years. At Markéta, for which tickets can be purchased in advance in a cheaper version until the end of the year, an enticing spectacle awaits, when Václav Milík, Petr Chlupáč, Daniel Klíma, Eduard Krčmář, but also the Czech speedway comet Adam Bednář can get a chance.

Share this: Facebook

X

