USK Prague basketball players lost in the dramatic second quarter-final of the European League at Salamanca 71:73 after overtime and did not take advantage of the first opportunity to secure their promotion to the Final Four again after a year. Andrea Vilarová decided the defeat of the Czech champions with a basket in the last second of the set time. The decisive duel in the series played for two winning matches will take place on Wednesday in Prague.

