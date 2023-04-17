Union Berlin extends contract with Rani Khedira

Status: 04/17/2023 11:53 a.m

Bundesliga club Union Berlin have extended the contract with midfielder Rani Khedira. The 29-year-old is one of the most important players in Urs Fischer’s team.

Rani Khedira has extended his contract with 1. FC Union Berlin. This was announced by the Bundesliga soccer club on Monday club website with. As usual, the irons did not provide any information about the term of the new contract with the 29-year-old.

Khedira moved from FC Augsburg to Köpenick almost two years ago and became a leading midfield player at Union. This season, the first deputy of captain Christopher Trimmel missed only two competitive games in the current third place in the Bundesliga.

“Union first Contact person”

“Union was my first point of contact because I feel very comfortable here. The coaching team, the team and the entire club have ambitious goals and work as one unit; that’s the best basis for continuing to be successful together,” Khedira said in one Club notice quoted.

Khedira also in the focus of the DFB

With his consistently good performances, Khedira also caught the eye of national coach Hansi Flick this season and was part of a provisional World Cup squad last fall. The brother of 2014 world champion Sami Khedira has not yet been nominated for the DFB team.

At Union, Khedira is one of the absolute fixtures of coach Urs Fischer. “Rani is an important part of our squad, on and off the field. We are convinced that his exemplary commitment and outstanding attitude will continue to give us a lot in the future,” said managing director Oliver Ruhnert.