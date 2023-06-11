Home » Union Berlin: President prepares the fans for the unloved variant
Sports

Union Berlin: President prepares the fans for the unloved variant

by admin
Union Berlin: President prepares the fans for the unloved variant
1. FC Union Berlin Champions League

Union President is preparing the fans for the unloved emergency solution

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Something like a thank you in Berlin style: The fans of 1. FC Union pay homage to their team after the last game of the season against Werder Bremen (1-0).

Something like a thank you in Berlin style: The fans of 1. FC Union pay homage to their team after the last game of the season against Werder Bremen (1-0).

Quelle: Getty Images/Selim Sudheimer

The question of the venue in the Champions League drives Union Berlin. Old forester’s lodge or Olympic Stadium? A scenario is emerging that will not inspire the followers. However, President Zingler outlines that the club cannot meet the Uefa requirements.

Union Berlin President Dirk Zingler has expressed doubts that the club will play its home games in the premier class in the coming season in its own stadium An der Alten Försterei. “At the moment the topics are intensifying that we are not playing the Champions League in our stadium,” said the 58-year-old in front of the club’s own cameras in a video that was initially sent out via the club’s newsletter.

The Berliners sensationally qualified for the premier class at the end of May. It is unclear whether Uefa’s requirements for a stadium can be met in the Alte Försterei. Important decisions by the European umbrella organization are still pending. The arena can accommodate 22,012 spectators, but only has a few thousand seats. Otherwise, the Iron Ones would switch to the much larger Berlin Olympic Stadium, which was only equipped with seats.

Interior view of the Alte Försterei stadium owned by Union Berlin

Interior view of the Alte Försterei stadium owned by Union Berlin

Which: Getty Images/Boris Streubel

In the interview, Zingler named several topics that play a role in the decision. “We don’t know if the standing room program will continue. It could be, but then probably with folding seats. We cannot fulfill that either,” said the President. The club was able to play its home games in the Europa League last season because of a pilot project in Köpenick.

See also  Relegation candidates: The rest of the program in the fight for Bundesliga relegation

In addition, Uefa’s conditions in the Champions League are such that “we would have to significantly reduce the cards that we can distribute ourselves,” said Zingler. “We can’t even make a theoretical offer for the Alte Försterei that every member can attend a game.”

also read

More sport does not automatically mean visible progress in training. Professor Karsten Köhler explains what really matters

You may also like

Riots overshadow promotion second leg: SpVgg Unterhaching is...

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud...

‘Man City among the greatest sides I have...

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy