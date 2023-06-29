Union leaders should signal Jalone’s end. The verdict will come after noon

Jalonen was discussed by the one-man executive committee at the two courts. First at the arrest, red, then again before nine days. They have not even once revealed to the head of Czech hockey whether to keep Finn in office even if the dog does not praise his performance at the May world championships.

The association’s president, Alois Hadamczik, had a special report drawn up, which was presented to him by general manager Martin Havlt. Jene didn’t convince him. Then a representative coach wrote on his Twitter account that he will make a final decision on July 29.

According to the preliminary results, it is likely that Jalonen will be fired, a permanent fall even for the upcoming championship, which will be held by the Czech Republic, would be a huge surprise at the moment. Successor? With the highest probability, Radim Rulk, who is a representative of the 20 and until one day also of the extra-league Pardubice.

The situation is really unusual and difficult, it even leads me to a courtroom tussle. We have taken the first steps to defend the good name of Czech hockey and its president, who have become the subject of unprecedented public slander, the union said a few days ago. He didn’t like the fact that Jalonen’s agent Jih Hamal, who accused the union of lying.

According to Hamal, the Finn never told compatriot Fredrik Norrena that he did not want to cooperate with the national team.

According to the press, apart from Jalonen, the session was attended by ten members of the executive committee, the chairman of the supervisory board, the recorder, the general secretary and the publisher. Everyone, on the other hand, can confirm the words of the Finnish coach that Norren will not need the national team. One of them has a list and an audio track available, which the media do not have.

What would happen to Karim Jalonen if he was fired? It might, paradoxically, lead him to a relatively lucrative position. In Finland, there is speculation that he could replace his namesake Jukka Jalonen in the national team there.

