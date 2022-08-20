Yesterday the meeting: Puccio, Gabaglio and Valente the expert players The coach: «Goals? We will only understand them along the way “

A team rejuvenated in the staff with some graft of experience. It is the mix of the squad entrusted to Omar Nordi, who after the experiences in D with Pavia, Sondrio and Fanfulla takes on the leadership of the Union Calcio Basso Pavese, in Promotion. Yesterday morning the meeting in Santa Cristina, under the flood. «The company wants to enhance young people, we face together a sort of year zero with many changes – he explains -. Everything is new for me too because I don’t know the Promotion Championship and even less the E group where we will face, together with Landriano and Vistarino, Lodi, Cremonese and some Milanese teams. Therefore, we will understand the objectives along the way ».

Among the experienced players, defender Gabriele Puccio stands out, many seasons in Serie C, including one at Pavia, who comes from the Milanese (Promotion) as the striker Francesco Gabaglio. Another veteran striker is Giulio Valente from Codogno; among the new faces also the midfielder Antonio Martino dalla Viscontea and the 2002 class goalkeeper Lorenzo De Carlo (Club Milano), an alternative to the reconfirmed Gabriele Di Chiazza. In the Nordi staff the deputy Giuseppe Pelagalli, the athletic trainer Roberto Lanzarotti and that of the goalkeepers Massimo Casella. First friendly match in Villanterio on Monday 22nd at 7pm.

Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: De Carlo (2002), Di Chiazza, Malatesta (2005), Ravizza (2003). Defenders: Alberici, Blinishta (2003), Coppini, Di Cristo (2001), Gandini (2004), Legramandi (2003), Pirotta (2004), Pistorino, Puccio, Stringhetti (2004). Midfielders: Canevari (2005), Davide (2002), Fassina, Ferrari (2004), Fra (2004), Martino, Ronchi. Forwards: Bosio, Chiarolanza (2003), Coccu, Gabaglio, Moggi (2004), Valente. —

