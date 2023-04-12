Home Sports Unique vision matched Jie Wei Laixi: to beat the top ten in the world- Sports- Badminton
Unique vision to match Jie Wei Lai Xi: to beat the world‘s top ten

Lei Xi challenged Chen Tangjie (left) and Du Yiwei, expecting them to beat the top ten opponents in the world! (Bernahn file photo)

(Kuala Lumpur, 11th) will “Jie Weicombination”Chen Tangjie and Du YiweiTogether, it proves once again that the doubles coach director of the Malaysian Badminton FederationLaceyunique vision. Seeing his disciples so upbeat, Lei Xi also felt relieved. However, Lai Xi didn’t want his junior soldiers to relax because of this, he challenged “Jie Wei”, asking them to continue to improve and aim to beat the world‘s top ten opponents!

The partner has performed strongly since 5 months

The “Jiewei combination” Chen Tangjie and Du Yiwei broke the Malaysian badminton team’s shortage of super championships this year in the Orleans Badminton Super 300 that just ended, and cheered up the national badminton team. This is the first Super Tournament championship that the two have won in just 5 months as a partner.

Prior to this, Jie Wei also performed strongly in other low-level competitions, winning 2 championships (Bangladesh International Challenge and Iran International Challenge) and 1 Asia (Malaysia International Challenge).

Previously, Lacey’s dismantling of Xu Bangrong and Du Yiwei has attracted the attention of fans. After all, this pair seems to be on the rise and has reached a career high of No. 30 in the world.

Lacey is pleased with Jiewei’s performance

However, the pairing of Du Yiwei and Chen Tangjie once again proved Leixi’s skill of “turning a stone into gold”, and the combination of Jiewei also made rapid progress under the guidance of mixed doubles head coach Nova.

As for Lacey, what people talk about the most is that he paired Gu Jianjie and Chen Wenhong together before. The two partners soon swept the Doha Asian Games, Malaysia Open, All England Championships, Swiss Open and other championships. , and won the reputation of “Diamond Portfolio”.

Today, Lacey is also very relieved to see the Jie Wei combination gradually strengthened. He said: “It is really great to see them succeed at this level of competition. It is not easy to pair them up, and we need to see See how they will work together. It also depends on the players themselves, if they can do everything themselves, it will definitely produce good results.”

Can the challenge be overcome at the Asian Championships?

Lacey now challenges Chen Tangjie and Du Yiwei, who are currently ranked 22nd in the world, to beat the world‘s top ten combination.

“They now need to further improve their level. Fighting against the top ten players in the world and beating them should be the next goal of Jie Wei’s combination.”

Chen Tangjie and Du Yiwei have a great opportunity to meet this challenge at the Dubai Asian Championships from April 25th to 30th. The Asian Championships is the last event before the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament starts in May.

