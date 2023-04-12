(Kuala Lumpur, 11th) will “ combination” Together, it proves once again that the doubles coach director of the Malaysian Badminton Federation unique vision. Seeing his disciples so upbeat, Lei Xi also felt relieved. However, Lai Xi didn’t want his junior soldiers to relax because of this, he challenged “Jie Wei”, asking them to continue to improve and aim to beat the world‘s top ten opponents!

The partner has performed strongly since 5 months

The “Jiewei combination” Chen Tangjie and Du Yiwei broke the Malaysian badminton team’s shortage of super championships this year in the Orleans Badminton Super 300 that just ended, and cheered up the national badminton team. This is the first Super Tournament championship that the two have won in just 5 months as a partner.

Prior to this, Jie Wei also performed strongly in other low-level competitions, winning 2 championships (Bangladesh International Challenge and Iran International Challenge) and 1 Asia (Malaysia International Challenge).

Previously, Lacey’s dismantling of Xu Bangrong and Du Yiwei has attracted the attention of fans. After all, this pair seems to be on the rise and has reached a career high of No. 30 in the world.

Lacey is pleased with Jiewei’s performance

However, the pairing of Du Yiwei and Chen Tangjie once again proved Leixi’s skill of “turning a stone into gold”, and the combination of Jiewei also made rapid progress under the guidance of mixed doubles head coach Nova.