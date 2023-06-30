Unit 1 Aura: the Revolutionary Helmet that Combines Safety and Technology

Urban cycling is constantly growing and, along with it, the need for ensure the safety of cyclists on the road. In response to this need, the Unit 1 company has launched its revolutionary Aura helmeta product that combines technological innovation and protection to offer a safe and modern driving experience.

Helmet Aura is equipped with an integrated lighting system which guarantees greater visibility and safety during bike rides. The lights, composed of a chip-on-board LED strip, include headlights and rear lights integrated, in addition to wireless direction indicators mounted on the handlebar. This lighting system, designed to work synergistically, ensures that cyclists are clearly visible both day and night, reducing the risk of accidents.

With a combined horsepower of 400 lumens for helmet lights, 200 lumens for bike headlight and 120 lumens for rear light of the bike, the Aura helmet offers exceptional brightness. Furthermore, a dedicated app allows you to set the flashing pattern of the lights, check the battery level and much more, offering complete control of the lighting system.

One of the unique features of the Aura helmet is its ability to create directional lighting sequences. By pressing the left or right arrows on the remote, both the helmet and bike-mounted LEDs activate, creating a lighting effect that follows the direction in which the cyclist it is advancing. This feature further increases visibility and clearly communicates the rider’s intentions to other road users.

To ensure maximum safety, the Aura helmet is equipped with several advanced features. Three visors interchangeable, Magnetically mounted, they offer sun protection and optional clear and gradient patterns. A quick release magnetic buckle ensures easy putting on and taking off the helmet, while the MIPS impact protection system offers additional protection for the rider.

The Aura helmet is also equipped with a motion sensor which, in the event of an accident, triggers the companion app to automatically send a SOS distress message to an emergency contact preset. This added feature gives cyclists extra peace of mind, knowing they can get help quickly if needed.

The bike lights are easily removable thanks to the front and rear magnetic holders. In addition, both the front and rear lights can be used as a headlight or tail light, as they they automatically light up white or red depending on the media they are connected to.

According to Unit 1, battery life varies by mode used. Helmet lights can last up to three hours at 100% flash, while the bike-mounted lights and remote can last up to 18 and 30 hours, respectively. All electronics are IP67 water resistant, which means it can withstand immersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The system Unit 1’s aura quickly caught up with her crowdfunding goal, offering initial backers a special price of $249, compared to expected retail price of $420.

