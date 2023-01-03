Italy beat Norway in the second match valid for Group E of the ‘United Cup’, the new team event that kicked off the 2023 tennis season.

At the ‘Queensland Tennis Centre’ in Brisbane, the blue team, fifth seeded and winner of their debut over Brazil (3-2), is ahead 4-0 over the Norwegians and earns the right to challenge the winner of Group B for a place in the semifinals.

Matteo Berrettini (n.16 Atp) beat 6-4 6-4 Casper Ruud (n.3) in the ranking, while Lucia Bronzetti (n.54 Wta) won 6-2 7-5 over Ulrikke Eikeri (n.388 ). In closing there is now the mixed doubles, with Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti who have to deal with Ulrikke Eikeri and Victor Durasovic.

On Monday in the opening singles Martina Trevisan (n.27) won 7-5 3-6 6-4 over Malene Helgo (n.321). Lorenzo Musetti (n.23) had therefore doubled his lead by overcoming 7-6(7) 6-3 Viktor Durasovic (n.343). The winner of the group from Italy (E) will face on Wednesday in the play-off challenge for a place in the semifinals the first of the other stage in Brisbane, Group B, or whoever will win the direct match between Poland and Switzerland, on the 1-1 after the first two singles.