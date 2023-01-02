From Brazil to Norway, Italy in the United Cup does not fear changes of latitude: also because it is always played at the Queensland Tennis Center in Brisbane, where Vincenzo Santopadre’s mixed team scored two victories against Norway after breaking free in the first 3-2 group match of the South Americans.

The first point, of the three necessary to close this case too, was brought by Martina Trevisan. Concrete is not her surface, but with determination ‘Marti’ surpassed Malene Hego, n.321 WTA, opponent on paper more than affordable for the blue-n.21 WTA and semifinalist in Paris last year. Trevisan, disappointing in her debut against Brazil, risked being overwhelmed, was good at recovering from 2-5 by putting in five straight games, then gave up the second and again ended up fighting in the third, won after wasting a 3-0 lead and having canceled a very dangerous break point at 4-4. Helgo was not the designated opponent at the start, and La Trevisan, who had never faced her, admitted that «it was a very tough game because I didn’t know her, and I had to put energy into every point». Much easier Lorenzo Musetti’s victory against Victor Durasovic, number 343 Atp, defeated in two sets, 7-6 6-3, but still after almost an hour and 50 minutes of play. Tonight, starting from one o’clock (live TV on SuperTennis) the key match between Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud, then the women’s singles between Lucia Bronzetti and Ulrikke Eikeri, on the eventual 2-2 the final mixed doubles would be decisive.

As for the other groups, the USA are already qualified for the city final in Sydney and the day after tomorrow they will face Great Britain, Tsitsipas’ Greece is 1-1 with Goffin’s Belgium and needs a point to qualify

In Adelaide, in the first Atp tournament of the year, two of the protagonists of the end of the 2022 season immediately went out: Holger Rune, n.11 Atp, beaten by the Japanese Nishioka (n.36 Atp) for 2-6 6-4 6-4 ; and Felix Auger-Aliassime, n.6 in the world, winner of the Davis Cup with Canada, beaten 6-4 7-6 by the local qualifier Alex Popyrin, n.120 Atp. Lorenzo Sonego, opposite the n.7 Atp Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner, n.15, who meets the British Kyle Edmund, former top 15 crashed to number 582, are also on the field tonight.