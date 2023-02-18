Rhys Ruddock goes over for Leinster’s third try against Dragons in Dublin

Leinster (26) 43 Tries: Byrne (2), McGrath, Ruddock, Larmour, Russell, Tector Cons: Byrne (3), Roofer Ospreys (7) 14 Tries: Williams, Hanrahan Cons: Reed (2)

Leinster extended their lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship table to 11 points with a comfortable 43-14 bonus-point win over Dragons at the RDS in Dublin.

Two tries from Harry Byrne and further scores from Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock helped the hosts lead 24-7 at the break, with Rhodri Williams touching down for the Dragons.

Tries in the second half from Jordan Larmour, Rob Russell and Charlie Tector sealed the win. Dragons’ only score of the second half came from JJ Hanrahan.

Leinster maintain their 100% league record while Dragons are just one place off the bottom, having won only three of their 14 games.

Leo Cullen’s side were missing a host of Ireland internationals due to the Six Nations but welcomed back Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Jamie Osborne from Ireland duty.

Wales international Ross Moriarty returned from injury and was one of five changes for Dragons since their last outing – a 28-42 loss at home to Glasgow last month.

Byrne got his side off to the ideal start within the first four minutes, finding a gap and stretching over before converting his own try.

Dragons battled back, dominating territory and possession in the opening stages but could make little headway due to missed opportunities and errors at key moments.

Against the run of play, McGrath intercepted an attempted loop pass and ran in 60 yards to extend the home side’s lead.

Dragons hit back minutes later following a spell of territory in Leinster’s 22, with Rhodri Williams sniping over at the side of a ruck to bring his side briefly within touching distance.

However, a quickfire double from flanker Ruddock and Byrne’s second try of the game gave Leinster a comfortable lead at the break and secured a bonus point.

In the second half, despite the comfortable scoreline, Leinster struggled to find their trademark fluency but defended well and forced errors from the Welsh side.

Despite not enjoying as much possession as usual, the hosts were clinical with the ball, as demonstrated by an opportunistic try down an unguarded blindside from Larmour in the third quarter.

The visitors were eventually rewarded for their spells of territory with a try from JJ Hanrahan which proved to be scant consolation as Leinster responded with two late tries from substitutes Russell and Tector to cap off a comfortable win.

Leinster: O’Brien, Larmour, Turner, Osborne, Kearney, Byrne, McGrath; Milne, McKee, Ala’alatoa, Molony, Deeny, Ruddock (capt), Penny, Deegan.

Replacements: Barron, Boyle, Clarkson, Jenkins, Connors, McCarthy, Tector, Russell.

Dragons: O’Brien, Tomkinson, Hughes, Dixon, Hewitt, Reed, Williams (capt), Jones, Coghlan, Fairbrother, Screech, Carter, Fry, Basham, Moriarty.

Replacements: Benjamin, Seiuli, Coleman, Lonsdale, Woodman, Jones, Hanrahan, Williams.