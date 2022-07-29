Home Sports United States, GDP down in the second quarter: it is a technical recession. What does it mean
United States, GDP down in the second quarter: it is a technical recession. What does it mean

Il American GDP in the second quarter it was 0.9% contract. The figure is worse than analysts’ expectations, who bet on + 0.4%. The US economy therefore contracts for two consecutive quarters, increasing fears of a recession. In fact, negative growth for two consecutive quarters is the definition of technical recession. A definition that has been splitting American politics for days.

On the one hand, the Republicans who dryly speak of a recession due to the policies of the Biden administration. On the other hand, the White House, which also strongly minimizes the words of Fed President Jerome Powell, according to which a recession makes no sense when the economy continues to create jobs. The arbiter of the American recessions is the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which defines them as a significant decline in activity spread throughout the economy for more than a few months. To establish a recession then consider factors such as employment, production, retail sales and household income. Nber chief Robert Hall recently told Bloomberg that the idea of ​​two consecutive quarters of contraction to call a recession “has no merit.” In many cases, however, the NBER certification of a recession comes months away.

The US economy contracted again in the second quarter due to thesustained tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, with four rate hikes since the beginning of the year and the last two by 75 basis points, to fight back high inflation. The price rush, together with the scarcity of raw materials, started in the hardest phase of the Covid pandemic and then exploded with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The slowdown in the American economy “it’s not a surprise while the Fed acts to bring down inflation, “he says Joe Biden in a note commenting on the data. “Even as we face historical global challenges, we are on the right track and will emerge stronger from this transition. Our job market remains strong, and consumer spending continues to grow,” he said again. The president underlined the positive data on the labor market, unemployment, consumer spending, explaining his economic plan “is focused on reducing inflation”.

“The US economy remains resilient in the face of headwinds,” he points out Treasury Secretary Janet Yellenarguing that “it is possible to slow down inflation and keep the labor market strong”. “As President Biden said we are entering a new phase of stable growth,” adds Yellen, noting that the economy is at full employment. “It is necessary to look beyond the dry GDP figure: there is no substantial economic slowdown or job losses,” he said, highlighting, however, that there are “numerous risks on the horizon, many of the which global “.

