United States vs. Panama Highlights | Gold Cup

The USMNT and Panama squared in the Gold Cup semifinals in the hopes of reaching the finals! Both teams weren’t able to capitalize on their chances until Ivan Anderson dribbled past Matt Turner to grab a 1-0 lead for Panama in the first half of extra time. Right when it seemed all hope was lost for the United States, Jesús Ferreira scored an outrageous volley to help the USMNT tie the game going into the second half of extra time. Moving into penalty kicks, Orlando Mosquera’s HUGE saves to help Panama advance to the Gold Cup final. They will win the play the winner of Jamaica vs. Mexico.

