Marcel Sabitzer traveled to the ÖFB national team on Monday with a good deal of self-confidence. The 29-year-old scored his first goal in his ninth competitive appearance for Manchester United on Sunday – an important one at that. “I was overwhelmed. I’m very happy at the moment,” said Sabitzer after his opening goal in the 3-1 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Fulham on the club’s own TV station.

Read more …