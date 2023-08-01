Universiade: A Platform for Athletes to Deepen Exchanges and Enhance Friendship

Title: Athletes Unite at Chengdu Universiade to Forge Friendships and Celebrate Diversity

Publication: People’s Daily

Date: August 1, 2023

The vibrant city of Chengdu has become a melting pot of cultures, as athletes from around the world gather at the Chengdu Universiade to compete, bond, and expand their horizons. With participants from 113 countries and regions, the Universiade has provided a platform for college athletes to showcase their talents, strengthen friendships, and foster international understanding.

The atmosphere at the competitions has been nothing short of electrifying. In a recent table tennis match between Brazil and Switzerland, athletes from both teams applauded and exchanged high-fives after every point, demonstrating the intense yet friendly spirit of the games. Luis Camalso from the Brazilian University Sports Delegation described the experience as a valuable learning opportunity, praising the facilities and warm reception they received.

Lucas Tojatan, a basketball player of the Romanian University Sports Delegation, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to compete in the Universiade. He commended the fervent local support and the meticulous organization of the event, emphasizing the Romanian team’s dedication to giving their best performance.

Many athletes have also recognized the exceptional level of competition at the Universiade. Joshua Admar from the Haiti University Sports Delegation, a psychology major and track and field athlete, expressed his admiration for the diverse range of sports and disciplines represented in Chengdu. He hopes to improve his skills and make progress by competing with athletes from different delegations.

Beyond the competition, the Universiade has served as a platform to foster friendship and understanding among athletes. In the lead-up to the event, Garti Magar Nima from the Nepal University Sports Delegation trained alongside Chinese athletes, forging a priceless friendship. The exchange of badges between Genipa Savitabut from the Thailand University Sports Delegation and players from the Slovak University Sports Delegation highlighted the spirit of camaraderie that transcends national boundaries.

Furthermore, the Universiade has embraced the power of media and youth. The Young Reporter Program has brought together over 20 Chinese and foreign college student journalists to provide a youthful perspective on the event. Hassan from Nigeria’s Moshud Abiola University of Technology emphasized the program’s ability to promote intercultural understanding and professional development among young journalists.

The Universiade has not only provided a platform for athletes to compete and bond but has also been an opportunity to showcase Chinese culture. Traditional Chinese musical instrument booths, interactive cultural experiences, and exhibitions have allowed athletes to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Chengdu. Admar, captivated by the flute, highlighted the depth of cultural experiences available and expressed his eagerness to learn more about China.

Nomsha Marangu, president of the South African University Sports Federation, hailed the Chengdu Universiade as an example of how sports can bring people together and foster friendship. She commended the sold-out ticket sales and the enthusiastic support from the Chinese people, emphasizing the unity and solidarity the event has promoted.

The Chengdu Universiade has not only exemplified China‘s ability to host high-level international events but has also provided an invaluable educational experience for college athletes. The event allows them to immerse themselves in a city brimming with history and vitality, foster international friendships, and gain a broader perspective of the world.

As the Universiade reaches its climax, the city of Chengdu continues to radiate the youthful spirit of unity and friendship. Athletes from various delegations look forward to the rest of the games, cherishing every moment of this extraordinary event that unites the world through the power of sports.

