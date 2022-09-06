A ranking that marks the boundary of the road still to be done. I’m twelve (on winds) i departments which at the University of Pisa are a clearly male prevalence. But there are also some in the account four more (Biology, Civil and Construction Engineering, Economics and Management, and Pharmacy) in which just being a man involves some more chance compared to the rest of the population who aspire to an academic role. To make a career within the university, one donna must choose Information Engineeringthe only department in which for the female universe there are real and certified opportunities. Threefinally, the departments, where the opportunities are equal (Political Science, Surgical, Medical, Molecular and Critical Area Pathology, and Chemistry).

The 2021 Gender Report at the University of Pisa

This is the photograph of the Tuscan university just out of the new one Gender Report 2021 of the University of Pisa, signed by the Single Guarantee Committee. “Based on the Glass Ceiling Index (the index of the crystal ceiling), which indicates the probability of women to achieve top positionsone actually emerges ranking of Departments, and yet behind the numbers there are complex realities – comments Professor Nadia Pisanti who headed the working group that drafted the Gender Report -. For example, between the two extreme Departments, we have one that has many women, but few in top positions, and the other that has few in absolute and therefore with small numbers alters the significance of the index. The data must be carefully analyzed to understand how and where to act to correct the critical issues: the gender balance is precisely for this “.

“A virtuous path but we must accelerate”

“It is necessary to give a significant acceleration to that path of cultural change that the University of Pisa has been undertaking for some time now and aimed at the creation, within our community, of a real gender balance – says the Rector of the University of Pisa Paolo Mancarella -. The analysis of our 20 departments, for example, shows how the situation, on the front of the gender / career relationshipalbeit significantly improved from 2017 to today, it always remains less virtuous compared to what is the national trend. And this for both the teaching staff and the technical-administrative staff “.

Other point: gender language. According to the analysis, the use of the inclusive neutral male dominates in the main University documents with an occasional representation of genders. Obviously, the Gender Balance and the Gender Equality Plan approved in 2021 are saved. “With these acts – concludes Pisanti – the University has in any case laid the foundations for a virtuous path that must continue and mature: it is one of the important challenges that they await the new Rector whom we will elect shortly ”.