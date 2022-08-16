PAVIA

There is great curiosity in and around Universo In Volley Pavia, the newly registered Sfre and newly promoted in the women’s B2 series, a tournament which it faces at the end of an important market by virtue of which the club’s ambitions are top-level. «We kept the backbone of the promotion team by including excellent players to complete and reinforce it. First of all Eleonora Penna and Silvia Sala respectively from the A2 series of San Giovanni in Marigliano and from the B1 series of Garlasco, two luxury players for the category “, explains coach Mauro Fontana, who continues:” Excellent also the addition of Marta Migliore who being from 2004 it has all the credentials to grow and get satisfaction. We expect a lot from all the players, in addition to the commitment and the undisputed technical qualities, the important thing is to form a close-knit group, which is the necessary condition to do well in such a demanding championship. We also have an excellent staff with first of all Alan Cossu who will be able to better prepare the girls ».

the gathering

Coach Fontana does not hide his ambitions: «We want to have an excellent championship and stay in the top positions. We have built an excellent team with many young people. We can’t wait to start this new adventure in a national championship ». The Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia meeting is set for August 30th at the palaRavizza in Pavia at 7.45 pm, while the first official engagement will be on September 18th with the Roberto Sassi Memorial. “Roberto Sassi was the entrepreneur with a good heart who died prematurely last year – the club presents the appointment – with immense affection the Universo in Volley club, with this tournament, wants to remember him to reciprocate all the love and passion that Roberto, together with his family, has shown us with his presence in the gym and the contributions through the sponsorships of the Tecnilux company, for several years the main sponsor of our first women’s team. The club, volleyball fans and all Roberto’s friends are waiting for you to thank him ». The proceeds will go to the Italian Cancer Research Association.

the memorial calendar

The quadrangular calendar includes the semifinal between Ambrovit Garlasco (series B1) and Certosa Volley (series B2) at the same time at 10.30 on September 18 at the palaRavizza and in Carbonara the semifinal between Acqui Terme (series B1) and Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia (series B2) ). In the afternoon at palaRavizza the two finals, at 3.30 pm for the third place at 5.30 pm the final. –

Fabio Babetto