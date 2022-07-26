Hired the Teja gang, the central Pasteris and Campobasso as well as the setter Scavetta. At work from 1 September

HEART

Fresh forces in the Alto Canavese to strengthen the team. After the departures of Emanuel and David Frison, Palmisano and Mangaretto, new players arrive.

Alto Canavese volleyball, in view of the fourth consecutive season in men’s Serie B, has signed four new players. The Lorenzo Teja gang, born in 2001, former Italian champion under 19 and last season at Chieri, the central Carlo Pasteris (1997), until a few weeks ago at Ciriè and Tommaso Campobasso (1998) arrived at the court of coach Fabio Matteotti. last year at the Collegno and the setter Matteo Scavetta, 26 years old in the past at Sant’Anna.

Four very important signings, as the manager Katia Tamone explains: “We had to replace some players who will no longer be part of the Alto Canavese next season and we have wisely chosen the new additions, who will train with the rest of the team starting from Thursday 1 September, when we will officially resume preparation, in view of the championship, which will begin on Saturday 8 October – says Tamone -. We still do not know exactly whether or not we will carry out the pre-season retreat in Valtournenche, the decision will be made only in the next few days, while as regards the goal we have in mind for next season is first of all to repeat last season, then why no, try to go one step further than we did just a few months ago. It won’t be easy at all, but we want to try ». Recall that the team has obtained the playoffs: the further step is obviously the promotion to A3.

Also in the next season the Alto Canavese roster will see some talented figures from the youth sector, such as Bergero, Vercellino and Benedettelli, as confirmed by Tamone: “Who deserves to tread the parquet of the B is right to be promoted, as Bergero, Vercellino and Benedettelli did last season – says Tamone – we want to continue our path of growth in the youth sector and give everyone the opportunity to join the first team ». In the next few days, the Alto Canavese should know its destiny, given that the National Federation should branch out the groups. He will probably still be included in group A. Later the calendars will also be announced. –