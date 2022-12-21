The annual report on the commissions pocketed by the attorneys has been released: in the last year +24.3%, despite the data on market expenses: -14% compared to 2019

Resources burned. While Fifa was still counting the money soaked in gas and oil extracted from the World Cup in Qatar, in the run-up to the finals, perhaps not to attract much attention, the annual report on the commissions pocketed by the prosecutors involved in the international transfers of all 2022. The total, of the declared, is not a record but almost: 586 million euros, with a maxi-increase of 24.3% on the previous year. We are not yet at the 616 million of 2019, that is before the pandemic, but only if we think in terms of absolute figures. In reality, agents and intermediaries today cost much more than they did then, if we consider that there is only 5% left to reach the pre-Covid maximum, while the set of market expenses is still around 14% lower than that of the 2019. Not only that: never before have the clubs that acquired players made use of intermediaries (for 7.6% of deals concluded with or without the transfer of money between clubs) and never before have players transferred they demanded commissions for their agents (in 15.3% of completed transactions). Almost all of this expenditure was borne by European teams: 96.2%.

In Premier — Naturally the Premier League, from the top of its economic resources that are unmatched, was once again the queen of this waste. English clubs have fattened agents from all over the world with over 191 million euros, no less than 32.6% of the total. But in second place, here is the most painful note, there is immediately Italy, which instead in the ranking of turnover is fourth in Europe, having more limited revenues than Spain and Germany. The local teams have spent more than 83 million on commissions, with an increase of 20.4% compared to 2021, in spite of the contingent economic difficulties reported by all the clubs. Italy is also the country in which, in the world, the transferring clubs make the most use of intermediaries, not just the buying ones: in 21.4% of the transfers completed, compared to 10.3% of the English or 13% of the French, while in the rest of football that counts it remains below 10%. See also Football, theme of the day: agent commissions, gold mine

Trend — In short, the trend has not reversed. The cost of agents continues to rise not only for the most important deals, such as Haaland at Manchester City, or for the signing of great players on a free transfer, such as Pogba at Juventus, but also for medium-level operations. Fifa has been promising for years to intervene to put a stop to this situation and last week, in the closing press conference of the World Cup, Infantino finally announced the approval of the new regulation, but curiously the relative document has not yet been published. It must be the latest Fifa trend: in that same venue, in fact, Infantino announced the launch of the Club World Cup starting in 2025, without explaining the admission criteria for the 32 teams that will participate… From what we understand, an obligatory licensing system will be set up for those who want to act as intermediaries, the bad habit of playing multiple parts in comedy (transferring club, buying club and player) will be strictly prohibited and a cap on commissions and a limit should be imposed also to the fees for family members representing a football player even if they are not authorized agents. If the ceiling is 10%, monstrous operations will be limited, extortions such as the 40 million commission for Haaland, but it will still be a big drain on all more normal business. But nobody talks about it. And a new market is upon us

