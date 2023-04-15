Unpopular index | Arsenal may lose points in a row when they encounter the Hammers, Naples and Real Madrid are concerned about the Champions League! _competition_league

Original title: Unpopular Index | Arsenal may lose points in a row when they encounter the Hammers, Naples and Real Madrid are concerned about the Champions League!

Unpopularity is a football game that makes fans feel sad, and even scolds the street. It is also a hateful mosquito that poisons lottery players, but it also contains high-return profit margins. How to break through layers of fog, get straight to the essence, avoid traps, or win high prizes in many competitions that seem to have clear strengths and weaknesses on the surface? Xiaodaohui specially launched the “Six-Star Unpopular Index” column, hoping to be helpful to everyone.

1.West Ham United VS Arsenal 4-16 21:00

The statistics of the last three games of this round are almost exactly the same. They are all relegation teams at home against traditional giants. Among them, there is at least one upset. Personally, I think Arsenal, which looks the least like the coldest on the surface, is the most likely to be upset. The main reason is that Arsenal The heat of Na is the highest. Although West Ham United is ranked 14th, they are only 3 points above the relegation zone, and they may fall into the relegation zone in one game, so they must go all out for this game. The last round of away games against Fulham is a strong rebound positive signal. Arsenal were beaten by Liverpool in the second half of the last round. It is not easy to get 1 point. It is self-evident that the team is fighting for the championship. However, it is an indisputable fact that the main players have declined after continuous high-intensity battles. This game It can be properly protected against the cold (if there is no cold in this game, the other two Premier League games can be considered).

Unpopular index: ★★★ ★ ★ ★

2. Naples VS Verona 4-15 23:59

This weekend’s league is sandwiched between two rounds of the European knockout rounds. It is expected that there will be many upsets this week, but the space here is limited, and only 4 games are selected. For more upsets, you can check Chu Liang’s other plans. Naples has enjoyed a good half of the season, and the league championship is basically in the bag. Before the Champions League life and death match (quarter-final second leg), the team does not need to fight with Verona, who is eager to relegation. The team will make a big effort The range of rotation, the decline in combat power and the lack of fighting spirit, Naples is the key unpopular target, save physical strength and give favors along the way.

Unpopular index: ★★★ ★ ★ ☆

3. Cadiz VS Real Madrid 4-16 03:00 Cadiz is a relegation maniac. As a small club, they have successfully relegated for two consecutive seasons and have accumulated a lot of experience. At present, they are only 4 points ahead of the relegation zone, and it is time to fight hard again. The team upset Betis in the last round, and they are in good form. Real Madrid is 13 points behind Barcelona and has no hope of winning the championship. There is no pressure to keep the top four. The team sets their goals on winning the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Ancelotti often gave up the league cup when he was coaching AC Milan. Although Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 at home in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, this is not safe. Ancelotti is likely to arrange for the main players to play on weekends In the rest of the league, beware of another upset for Real Madrid in this game.

Unpopular index: ★★★ ★☆☆

4.Union Berlin VS Bochum 4-16 23:00

Union Berlin is a newly promoted team in the Bundesliga. This season's defensive data is second only to Bayern, and it ranks third in terms of points, 4 points higher than the fifth Freiburg. The team dreams of participating in the UEFA Champions League next season, but the team Inexperienced in competing for the top four, it is unknown whether they will be able to keep the top four in the end. The team has lost in the last two games and has shown signs of fatigue. Bochum lost to relegation direct rival Stuttgart in the last round, and the point difference with the relegation zone was pulled to three points. At that time, Bochum fans even had a conflict with the goalkeeper. This will motivate Bochum players to grab points to a certain extent. Combined with the data changes, beware of Union Berlin losing points.

Unpopular index: ★★★ ★ ☆ ☆

Some people say that spinach is a practice, skills are the support, and the cultivation of the state of mind is the decisive way to win. Only by gradually overcoming various mental knots can we make progress in the end. For example, the simplest complex of a strong team, some lottery friends, although they clearly pointed to the unpopular in the analysis, they still couldn't believe it in their hearts. Today, the editor selected some games with different upsets among the many events on the weekend, and I have the right to remind everyone. For the specific results, please pay attention to the experts of Xiaodaohui on the spot!

