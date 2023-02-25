Original title: Unpopular index | Leipzig meets super nemesis, Inter Milan and Juventus may be in danger!

Unpopularity is a football game that makes fans feel sad, and even scolds the street. It is also a hateful mosquito that poisons lottery players, but it also contains high-return profit margins. How to overcome the layers of fog, get to the essence, avoid traps, or win high prizes in many competitions that seem to be strong and weak on the surface? Xiaodaohui specially launched the “Six-Star Unpopular Index” column, hoping to be helpful to everyone.

1. Leipzig VS Frankfurt 2-25 22:30

Although Leipzig is currently ranked fifth, in terms of absolute combat power, they are second only to Bayern and Dortmund in the Bundesliga. The team just drew with the biggest favorite Manchester City in the first round of the Champions League knockout round. This is for their morale. It’s not a small improvement, and conversely, it may also make the players a little more arrogant. Frankfurt lost in the Champions League and returned to the league with a strong will to rebound. It is worth noting that they are the absolute nemesis of Leipzig. Leipzig has only won 1 of the last 10 confrontations. It is quite difficult for Leipzig to win this game.

Unpopular index: ★★★ ★ ★ ★

2. Leicester City VS Arsenal 2-25 23:00

Leicester City’s big loss to Manchester United in the last round is directly related to the strength of the opponent, not how weak Leicester City is or how bad it is. You must know that Manchester United has risen to a very high position. Leicester City previously defeated Villa and Tottenham by a big score, and has completely come out of the trough at the beginning of the season. Although Arsenal regained the top spot after winning the last round, the lack of team lineup thickness is always a problem they need to face, and they will suffer a lot in the second half. Arsenal is full of motivation in this game, but Leicester City is not a soft persimmon, and we need to pay attention to the possibility of being unpopular in this game.

Unpopular index: ★★★ ★ ★ ☆

3.Bologna VS Inter Milan 2-26 19:30 Bologna is led by the familiar former star Motta this season. At present, Motta has attracted the attention of Paris and other giants. You know how good Motta is doing in Bologna. Bologna currently ranks 8th. The strength of Inter Milan’s lineup is far above Bologna, but Bologna is Inter Milan’s nemesis. When they see Inter Milan, they will fight chicken blood. In addition, Inter Milan has just finished the Champions League. It is at a disadvantage in physical fitness. Inter Milan should not be overestimated in this game. Unpopular index: ★★★ ★☆☆ 4.Juventus VS Torino 3-1 03:45 Juventus reversed Nantes in the Europa League knockout round in the middle of the week. Seeing the hard work of the players, you can understand what Juventus executives said. He said that Juventus is more likely to qualify for the Champions League next season by winning the Europa League than in the league. bigger. After deducting 15 points in the league, it is much more difficult for the team to enter the top four, and the league’s fighting spirit may be reduced. This game will be the Turin Derby. Turin is quite tough today. They will definitely use their physical advantages to fight against Juventus in this game. Turin is expected to score points in this game. Unpopular index: ★★★ ★ ☆ ☆ 5.Almeria VS Barcelona 2-27 01:30 Almeria chose to attack Girona in the last round. In the end, they swallowed 6 bullets and suffered a major blow. They lost 3 games in a row and conceded a total of 11 goals. In this scene, against the leader Barcelona, ​​Almeria will naturally not continue to advance aggressively. will be their only option. Although Barcelona’s focus is on the league, they still did their best to face Manchester United in the middle of the week, and the loss was not small. In addition, Pedri and other main players were injured, and the return date was undecided. Barcelona showed signs of being cold. See also Wu Qian slashed 18+9 to interpret dominance with three-pointers + big hat to rewrite the situation Unpopular index: ★★★ ☆ ☆ ☆ What other games in the five major leagues are cold? Lock Knife Hui Chuliang, give you the answer! Some people say that spinach is a practice, skills are the support, and the cultivation of the state of mind is the decisive way to win. Only by gradually overcoming various mental knots can we make progress in the end. For example, the simplest complex of a strong team, some lottery friends, although they clearly pointed to the unpopular in the analysis, they still couldn’t believe it in their hearts. Today, the editor selected some games with different upsets among the many events on the weekend, and I have the right to remind everyone. For the specific results, please pay attention to the experts of Xiaodaohui on the spot!Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: