After the opening 2:7 debacle by the home Czechs, the American under-18 hockey players needed to work hard against the Swedes at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, otherwise their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals would have vanished after just two games. The overseas team managed it in style, outclassing the Three Crowns 6:1, so in the end they didn’t even have to regret the punishing failure at the beginning of the second period.

