Unrest at Ferrari ahead of Baku Grand Prix over Laurent Mekies

For the Ferrari, things are moderately sporty in Formula 1 – even if Charles Leclerc starts from pole position in Azerbaijan. Laurent Mekies caused excitement before the start.

Soon no longer in red: Laurent Mekies is leaving Ferrari and switching to Alpha Tauri. Bild: picture alliance / ATP photo agency

DFrédéric Vasseur’s hair has thinned quite a bit, and what’s still there is likely to have turned a bit grayer again, because the competition from Red Bull has now outsmarted the Ferrari team boss and his Scuderia twice.

First: The Red Bull sister team Alpha Tauri has stretched Vasseur his close confidant Laurent Mekies, he should become team boss of the former Scuderia Toro Rosso and replace the Austrian Franz Tost.

Secondly: Mekies’ future employer pushed ahead, announced the personnel on Wednesday evening unilaterally and caused some unrest in the Ferrari camp, just in time for the race weekend.