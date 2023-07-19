Unruly fans robbed Eintracht Frankfurt of more than 20 million crowns

Another 115,000 euros (2.7 million crowns) was paid by Frankfurt in fines from the European Football Union (UEFA) for the indecency of fans in Champions League matches.

The main part of today’s fine goes towards the final of the German Cup against Leipzig (0:2). Eintracht was fined 258,100 euros by the disciplinary committee for setting off 180 sparklers, smoke bombs, firecrackers and 14 rockets on the pitch of the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

“We will have to do something about it. This trend does not benefit Frankfurt,” said Eintracht board member Philipp Reschke.

