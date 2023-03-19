The Czech women’s doubles players have won trophies from all four Grand Slams in the past, last year they became the seventh couple in history to complete a career Grand Slam with a triumph at the US Open, together they won the Tournament of Champions and they also have Olympic gold. However, the title from Indian Wells has eluded them so far, the maximum was the final participation in 2019. The last time they were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2021, Krejčík did not start last year due to injury.

In Indian Wells, they were the second purely Czech couple to win, after Jana Novotná and Helena Novotná (1990). Together, they won their 15th career title, the third at the top-category WTA1000 tournament, for which they have been waiting almost two years since Madrid 2021. Siniak, who currently holds the world number one position for 68 consecutive weeks, added her 22nd doubles trophy to her collection. Krejčíková, currently number two in the WTA doubles rankings, has 16 doubles titles.

The Czech Republic, seeded first, entered today’s final strongly, quickly leading 4:0 and winning the opening set 6:1 in 28 minutes. In the second set, the game was even and the opponents took the lead for the first time after Siniaková’s serve. However, none of the other players could hold serve in the following games and the set went to a tie-break. See also Six "firsts" set a historical record for the National Games

The Brazilian-German pair, who started together for the first time in Indian Wells, managed it better. From 4:3, she won three points in a row and dominated the shortened game 7:3. However, the favorites started better in the decisive super tie-break. Although the opponents still managed to make it 4:4, the Czechs bounced back with three points and never let go of the lead. Krejčíková closed the duel with an uncompromising return at the second match point.