Untouchable, Harrie Lavreysen chains a fifth world title in speed

You have to get lost in the depths of the Netherlands or have a passion for velodromes to find a look that lights up when you hear the name of Harrie Lavreysen. “If I go out in the street in civilian clothes, there is little chance that people will recognize me, had fun the terror of the world sprint at the microphone of the BBC Scotland channel, Monday, in Glasgow. There’s nothing embarrassing about that. In the Netherlands, since the Tokyo Games, I have gained a little notoriety but it has not changed my life.

Sunday, while his compatriot Mathieu Van der Poel was driving towards his first world title on the road, Lavreysen got rid of the formidable Australian Matthew Richardson in two dry runs to go to the semi-finals of the speed tournament. “I was able to watch the end of the race, he confided on Monday morning. It’s great for us because no Dutchman had become world champion since Joop Zoetemelk in 1985.”

Lavreysen keeps his archives up to date. “You have to know that Harrie has a whole wardrobe of rainbow jerseys and I don’t think anyone can instantly announce how many,” laughed Hugo Haack, the Dutch sprint coach. Since 2018, the former European BMX champion in his youth has reigned supreme over the world sprint. The years go by but Lavreysen remains the undisputed master of the discipline.

Thirteen rainbow jerseys

On Monday evening, the native of Luyksgestel even became the first sprinter in history to win an individual speed world championship title for the fifth year in a row. Powerful from the top of his 1.81 m and his 92 kg, the unstoppable Lavreysen got rid in the final of the representative of Trinidad and Tobago Nicholas Paul, the only one who had managed to beat him in a heat. of the Nations Cup in Cali in 2022.

Less than a year from the Paris Olympics, Lavreysen’s wardrobe is beginning to overflow with this thirteenth rainbow jersey for all sprint disciplines, which is added to the two Olympic tunics and the nine European overcoats. “This new world title is very important to me and I can’t wait to be in Paris next year,” said the fastest sprinter in the world after his coronation.

