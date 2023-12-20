Unusual exchange with Rayados, the player who would get Pumas for Dinenno – El Futbolero México

Pumas UNAM could be making an unusual exchange with Rayados for one of their star players, as rumors swirl about Juan Ignacio Dinenno’s potential departure from the team.

According to reports, Dinenno has asked his agent to explore potential options, with Cruz Azul showing interest in the striker. The player’s uncertainty about his future with Pumas has led to speculation about a possible move to the rival team.

The potential transfer has caught the attention of fans and experts alike, with some even dubbing it as an unusual exchange between the two clubs. Dinenno’s future in Pumas seems unclear, and his potential move to Cruz Azul has only added fuel to the fire.

In the midst of these rumors, it has been reported that Pumas could be looking at a major overhaul in the upcoming transfer window. With up to seven potential casualties for the Clausura 2024, the team is rumored to be considering a major shake-up in its squad.

In addition to Dinenno, there are reports that Pumas could be looking to offload three other transferable players to Cruz Azul. This has sparked further speculation about the potential exchange between the two clubs, as Pumas looks to revamp its roster for the upcoming season.

The upcoming transfer window is shaping up to be an eventful one for Pumas UNAM, as the team looks to make significant changes to its squad. With rumors swirling about potential departures and a possible exchange with Rayados, fans will be eagerly anticipating the club’s next moves in the transfer market.