Unusual mockery. A fan is now not allowed to watch football for four years

Thirty-three-year-old James White wore a T-shirt with the number 97 and the inscription “not enough” to the Manchester derby between City and United in the FA Cup final in June. His photo from the match was shared on social media, and the police also received several emails with eyewitness accounts.

Last week, Tottenham fan Kieron Darlow received a three-year match ban for mocking the same tragedy during an English league match with Liverpool in May. He expressed remorse in court but admitted that his behavior was intended to provoke Liverpool fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

