Unveiling the Exquisite Design of the Hangzhou Asian Games Awarding Bouquets and Platforms

Hangzhou Unveils Awarding Materials for Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – Hangzhou, the host city for the upcoming Asian Games, has revealed the official awarding materials for the prestigious event. On August 24, the awarding bouquets, trays, and platforms were officially presented to the public.

The awarding bouquet, named “Fruitful Fruits,” is a symbol of the sportsmanship exhibited by the Asian Games athletes who never give up and overcome various challenges. The bouquet is composed of 14 different types of flowers, including rice spikes and lotus pods, which represent harvest and fruitfulness. The Chinese self-fertile rose, known as “Chizixinxin,” Phalaenopsis orchids symbolizing the “Rainbow Purple” of the Asian Games, and Hangzhou’s signature Longjing Tea sticks and sweet-scented osmanthus sticks are also incorporated into the bouquet.

What sets the “Fruitful Fruits” bouquet apart from previous awards is the addition of flower vessels. Inspired by the official kiln flower cup of the Southern Song Dynasty, these vessels are made of Dongyang woodcarving, a national intangible cultural heritage. The delicate and small vessels stand at a height of 18 cm and combine elements of the Asian Games mascot and the Qiantang tide. The design also incorporates the undulating water pattern found in Zhejiang’s landscape, signifying the joy of victory.

Zhang Wen, the designer of the bouquet’s floral part and a teacher at the China Academy of Art, explained that the flower cups were designed with the athletes in mind. Consideration was given to the athletes’ heights, body shapes, and palm sizes, ensuring that the cup feels comfortable and offers a good grip. The design also guarantees that the mascot can be prominently displayed when holding the goblet, and the flower shapes blend harmoniously. The overall design follows the golden ratio, giving the bouquet an exquisite sensibility.

“The flower goblet has historic roots, originating as a bronze ritual vessel in the Warring States period and evolving into a decorative porcelain during the Song Dynasty,” Zhang Wen commented. “By incorporating the flower goblet into the award bouquet, we aim to transform it from a simple arrangement of flowers into a lasting memento, symbolizing the joy of a winning athlete’s victory.”

The awards platform also features impressive design elements. The outer side showcases a gradient color scheme inspired by the “Rainbow Purple” theme, representing vitality and innovation. The countertop, on the other hand, adopts the colors of “ink and white” to reflect the spirit of inclusiveness, harmony, and mutual success.

Hangzhou is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations to ensure a successful Asian Games. As the host city, it seeks to deliver a memorable and stunning experience for the athletes, officials, and spectators who will be in attendance. With the unveiling of the awarding materials, Hangzhou demonstrates its commitment to showcasing both the city’s cultural heritage and its status as a modern, innovative metropolis.

The Asian Games are scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, 2022. Athletes from across Asia will compete in a wide range of sports, representing their countries and aiming to bring home glory. Hangzhou’s readiness, as showcased by the awarding materials, promises an unforgettable event for all involved.

