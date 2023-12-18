Unveiling the Most Anticipated Boxing Matches of the Year: A Dec. 23 Showdown

There may be no better boxing card to have ever been created than the one that is scheduled for December 23. Fans have already labelled the day as one of the best, with it being promoted around the sport as “The Day of Reckoning”.

A host of the biggest names in the sport across various weight divisions are about to square off in the ring as 2023 is set to finish with a bang. Many who will be watching will be hoping there are a number of brutal knockouts, too.

What does the boxing card look like?

Scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the fight night will feature a total of eight bouts that will consist of world champions and those who have once held the gold, too. It will also feature the newest contenders for some of the belts that are up for grabs, with two championships on the line.

The card’s eight fights are as follows:

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur (WBA World Light Heavyweight Title)

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro (IBF World Cruiserweight Title)

There have not been many boxing cards that have been able to boast the kind of depth that this one features. As a card like this is often very rare to see all on one night and in the same place, it is possible to expect millions of fight fans to tune in.

Who are the favorites to win on the night?

Among the millions that are going to watch, many will likely see it as an opportunity to wager on the events that take place. Boxing has always been a popular combat sport for those who engage in online betting, as they can often find value in the odds and markets that have been set. As almost anything can happen in a fight and not always go the way the paper suggests, there is an air of unpredictability with this sporting discipline.

Of course, the sportsbooks have already been setting their odds for who they believe will be the favorite to win on the night. Those who are interested can find a quick breakdown and overview of who is expected to be victorious at the end of each contest:

Anthony Joshua (27/100)

Deontay Wilder (1/6)

Dmitry Bivol (1/20)

Daniel Dubois (6/25)

Filip Hrgovic (1/40)

Arslanbek Makhmudov (1/9)

Frank Sanchez (1/20)

Jai Opetaia (1/25)

Are there any fights that are expected to be close?

Given the odds that have been released ahead of “The Day of Reckoning”, it would appear that there are a number of fights that are already expected to be foregone conclusions before the boxers even enter the ring.

Bivol is expected to cruise past Arthur as he defends his WBA World Light Heavyweight Title, as he has been made a heavy favorite. At the same time, Opetaia is also an overwhelming favorite to be successful in their title defence against Zorro.

However, there are other fights that are expected to be a little closer. Joshua’s contest with Wallin could be a close affair, with bookmakers giving the Englishman a slight edge. The odds to have been set between Dubois and Miller also suggest a close contest could be on the cards, with the former just a slight favorite in this contest.

A quality night of boxing is expected

With so many quality fighters appearing on the same card in one night, December 23 is a date that fight fans will not want to miss. It will be like Christmas has come a couple of days early, as all the ingredients for an exceptional fight night are there.

There are numerous stories that will culminate at “The Day of Reckoning”, with the winners likely to move on to bigger and better things. In contrast, the losers may have to start to think about their future in the professional sport as it could be something that becomes too hard to bounce back from.

Share this: Facebook

X

