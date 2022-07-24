Rome, 23 July 2022 – Wild telemarketing, by 27 July the Register of oppositions will also open to mobile phones (today it only applies to landlines). So those who no longer want to receive unwanted calls from call centers that offer us – unsolicited – telephone contracts or discounts all to be checked on bills at all times, will be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But are we really sure? Here are five ‘holes’ in the system that could compromise the result. With an important premise: the managers of existing contracts can continue to call customers. If you no longer want to receive these calls, you must contact your managers who must make simplified forms available to the citizen for the revocation of consent. The novelty will concern a range of 78 million mobile phones, with a supply chain that has a turnover of 40 billion per year. Between 2021 and 2022, the guarantor made around 100 million euros in fines to operators. The decree on the public register of oppositions in Pdf 1. Consent to receive offers and registration in the Register. What happen? The lawyer Vincenzo Colarocco, expert in the law of new technologies, clarifies: “If the consent is prior to registration, the Register of public oppositions in fact cancels it. But if, for example, I register on July 17 and I give a new consent to a manager for the marketing activity, then I cancel the effect of the Register. However, nothing prevents me from registering a second time “. From the privacy guarantor they underline: we need an aware consumer. Because even the most sophisticated regulation is annulled in the face of distracted behavior on our personal data. 2. ‘Abusive’ call centers, often located abroad. How do we put it? The problem of abusive call centers, often in offices abroad, had been raised by the same guarantor Pasquale Stanzione, who had emphasized how often people …