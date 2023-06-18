Up to the EURO! The twenty one year old is flying to Georgia, she will have her dream hotel in Batumi

After a five-day camp in Prague’s Benice, the team around captain Filip Kaloč got a day off, and from Saturday evening the young men are together again. Good news: everyone is fit, no change had to be made in the final nomination for the European Championship.

After an early breakfast on Monday, the team moves to the airport and embarks on a long-planned journey. Final destination? Hotel Le Méridien in the center of Batumi. “In our eyes, we have the best hotel that we wanted to have. The English chose a complex outside the city, and there are supposed to be about seventy Germans, they wouldn’t fit in our hotel,” Černý explains.

U21 | The final part of the preparation for the European Championship has begun ✅ Tomorrow we will fly to Georgia 🛫🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/rXCjJhrODz — Czech national football team (@ceskarepre_cz) June 18, 2023

The expedition consists of 43 people and two tons of material will be transported to the Black Sea. All the crates can fit on the plane, the Czechs, unlike the Dutch or the English, did not go for the lengthy ground version. To illustrate: from Prague to Batumi it would be a little over three thousand kilometers by car.

The twenty-one-year-old wants to make it to the first training session on Monday and will stay in Batumi for the whole week. The game with Germany will be followed by a 150-kilometer bus ride to Kutaisi for the final duel in the group with Israel. “We also considered a plane or a train, but the bus turned out to be the most convenient solution. No transfers and only one loading and unloading of things,” explains Černý. See also LBA Finals 2023, Game-4 | The report cards of Olimpia Milano

He himself is going to Georgia for the third time: the first time he was with coach Jan Suchopárek on a tour of the field after the October lottery and the second time at the end of May. “We have, for example, a long autumn trip to Iceland, but this is an even bigger challenge. On the other hand, the Georgians have done a lot of work over the past six months,” explains Černý.