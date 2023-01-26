Seventy days spent in a completely white world, wrapped in a 360-degree glacial nothingness. The Captain of the British Army Harpreet Chandi, who had already distinguished herself with an achievement in the ice last year, is a physiotherapist who works in a regional rehabilitation unit in Buckinghamshire, providing support to wounded soldiers and officers. You have shown that records are made to be broken and, above all, that personal limits can be overcome thanks to willpower and preparation. And now she has become a true living legend, beating the female world record for longest polar expedition – alone and without assistance – of history.

On 9 January, the 57th day of the journey that began on 14 November, the 34-year-old Englishwoman reached the center of the South Pole after traveling approx 1100 kilometers. When she arrived at her destination in the middle of the polar cap she was happy, pure and simple joy of having reached the coveted goal: “The South Pole is truly an incredible place to be – she wrote on her Instagram profile – about her . I didn’t stay long as I still have a long way to go. It was really hard to get here, skiing between 13 and 15 hours a day with an average of 5 hours of sleep”. Then the reverse path began to meet the ‘pick up flight’: the flight ready to take her home. “I could have closed the expedition once we reached the center of the South Pole but I thought about all of those reasons that had brought me here and impelled me to do this feat: I want to be an example for others, to make them want and try to expand their horizons”.

Harpreet ‘Polar Preet’ Chandi has been confronted, during these more than two intense months, with difficulties related to temperatures that have gone even 30-40 degrees below zero, suffering the whips of an icy wind that many times prevented her from continuing as much as she would have liked to respect the roadmap. The adversity of the weather was a constant along the route, which has now come to an end after having broken through the wall of 70 days total. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, christened the expedition by wishing “Polar Preet” good luck before departure, formally supporting the challenge of the captain whose goal was cross the frozen continent alone and without support. In the footsteps of timeless legends, hand in glove with Antarctica: English names carved forever in the ice like those of Ernest Shackleton, Henry Worsley, Robert Falcon Scott and more. But she brings it up the women’s flag and aims to demonstrate that it’s important to always broaden your horizons: “I hope that doing something that has pushed me so far out of my comfort zone can inspire others to believe in themselves and push themselves beyond their limits.”

Every day he kept his followers company via Instagram and via the “Polar Preet” website by posting photos and recording a short audio from Antarctica. Explaining, for example, how important it was to take care of your feet by constantly changing special socks to preserve your course on the ice. She also ‘walked’ for 15 consecutive hours a day and calculating that she needed about 4 to melt the snow to use for cooking, eating and drinking, it is easy to understand how she remained on a maximum of 5-6 hours of sleep. The hashtag #breakingbundaries (literally “crossing borders”) has kept company for all this time to polar exploration enthusiasts, curious and women from all over the world. Who have found in Captain Preet a new symbol of independence and strength.