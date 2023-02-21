Home Sports [Update] Fire Near Tracks Has Halted East Bay BART Service Between Coliseum and Fruitvale Stations
[Update] Fire Near Tracks Has Halted East Bay BART Service Between Coliseum and Fruitvale Stations

[Update] Fire Near Tracks Has Halted East Bay BART Service Between Coliseum and Fruitvale Stations

A Tuesday morning fire near the tracks between the Coliseum and Fruitvale stations has reportedly been extinguished, but its aftermath is still disrupting service on the Berryessa line between those two East Bay stations.

Update (11:54 a.m.): Service has resumed between the Coliseum and Fruitvale stations, but expect delays, as BART says “Please add extra time for travel.”

Original story (11:36 a.m.): An unexpected snag in East Bay BART service today, as NBC Bay Area reports a fire near the tracks has halted service between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations. The transit agency announced shortly before 10:45 a.m. that “BART service has stopped between Fruitvale and Coliseum due to a fire adjacent to the track.  Expect major delays in service on the Berryessa line in all directions.”

The fire was not actually on the tracks, only near them. And according to an 11:04 a.m. update from KGO, “The fire has been extinguished.” But as of Tuesday morning press time for this post, trains are not running in either direction between the Coliseum and Fruitvale stations.

Those are the only two stations affected, and the Blue line, Orange line, and Green line are still running. (But yeah, expect delays.)  You will have to get off BART and take an AC Transit bus between the Coliseum and Fruitvale stations at this point.

Per KGO, “A/C Transit is providing bus service between Fruitvale and Coliseum on bus 1T from International Blvd with a transfer to bus 73 to/from Coliseum.”

Some other possible AC Transit connections are shown in the tweet above, and it may be well into Tuesday afternoon until those lines have restored full, uninterrupted service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related: Possible HazMat Situation Disrupts BART Service at Balboa Park, Daly City, and Colma Stations [SFist]

Image: Pi.1415926535 via Wikimedia Commons

